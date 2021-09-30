ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES COMEBACK STONED BY L.A. AGAIN

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

September 30, 2021 (Los Angeles) - The Padres were absolutely stunned last night with a come-from-behind win by the Dodgers. Today was just a fun end-of-season potential series saver. Vince Velasquez started against Tony Gonsolin for L.A.

The Dodgers jumped out in front early following solo homers from Mookie Betts and Corey Seager in the first and the Dodgers led 2-0 after one.

Ha-Seong Kim hit a solo homer in the second and the Dodgers led 2-1 after two.

Justin Turner added insurance with a solo homer to left in the fourth. A.J. Pollock hit another solo homer to left immediately after and back to back home runs gave the Dodgers a 4-1 lead after four.

Fernando Tatis Jr. put the Padres right back in it in the fifth with a two-run blast to left that kicked Gonsolin out of the game. He was replaced by Brusdar Graterol, who got the final out, but the Dodgers’ lead was cut to one, 4-3, after five.

L.A. escaped the Padres’ clutches with a single to right by Will Smith (the baseball player) that scored Trea Turner in the sixth. Pollock doubled to left center to score Smith. Cody Bellinger singled and scored Justin and three runs gave the Dodgers a 7-3 lead after six.

Seager hit his second home run of the night in the seventh to give the Dodgers the 8-3 win for the sweep. The Padres fall to 78-81.

UP NEXT

For their last series of the season, the Padres spend the weekend in the Bay Area and hopefully, this visit won’t be miserable. Game one against the Giants tomorrow is at 6:45 p.m. A pitcher to be named will start against Anthony DeSclafani for San Francisco.

TRANSACTIONS