ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES COMPLETE SPLIT AGAINST GIANTS

Photo: Trent Grisham via @padres on Twitter

September 16, 2021 (San Francisco) - The Padres finally won one last night against the Giants. They tried to split in today’s matinee. Pierce Johnsonce Johnson started against Kevin Gausman for San Francisco.

The Padres got started on the right foot again. Trent Grisham hit a sac fly in the second to score Adam Frazier and the Padres led 1-0 after two.

Fernando Tatis Jr. knocked out number 39, a solo homer to left in the third and the Padres led 2-0 after three.

Tommy Pham doubled in the fifth to score two and the Padres led 4-0 after five.

The Giants got on the board in the sixth when Kris Bryant scored on a wild pitch. The Padres still led 4-1 after six.

The Giants inched closer in the seventh with LaMonte Wade's double that scored Tommy La Stella. The Padres' lead was cut to 4-2 after seven.





The Friars secured some insurance in the eighth with Wil Myers’ double in the eighth that scored Austin Nola. Manny Machado knocked in a two-run single and the Padres led 7-2.

Evan Longoria tried to help with a solo homer in the eighth and the Padres led 7-3 after eight.

The Giants tried to start a rally in the ninth. Wade scored on a wild pitch, but the Padres prevailed with a 7-4 win to split the series and move to 76-70.





UP NEXT





The Padres head east to spend the weekend in St. Louis. Game one Friday against the Cardinals is at 5:15 p.m. Vince Velasquez will start against Miles Mikolas for St. Louis.