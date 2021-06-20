ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES CRUISE TO EASY SWEEP OVER REDS

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Wil Myers via @padres on Twitter

June 20, 2021 (San Diego) - The Padres have taken three out of four from the Reds. Today they looked for a Father’s Day sweep with Luis Castillo on the mound for Cincinnati against Dinelson Lamet.

The Padres kicked things off in a big way in the third with Wil Myers’ three-RBI triple that he himself scored on on an error and the Friars led 3-0 after three.

The Reds started a rally in the eighth when Joey Votto hit a sac groundout, allowing Jesse Winker to score. Eugenio Suarez did the same to score Tyler Stephenson, but the Padres held strong and killed the rally and got the four game sweep with a 3-2 win. They move to 42-32.

UP NEXT

The Reds leave and the Padres go back to NL West play with a visit from the Dodgers for three days. Game one tomorrow night is at 7:10 p.m. Julio Urias starts for L.A. against Yu Darvish. The game will be on ESPN as well as BSSD.

TRANSACTIONS