ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES CRUMBLE ROCKIES

By Liz Alper

Photo: the Grossmont High alum got the win, improving to 7-0 and going six innings and striking out eight. Via @padres on Twitter

June 10, 2022 (San Diego) - The Padres finally got a much-needed day off yesterday, but now it was back to business and back to the NL West with the Rockies. Chad Kuhl started tonight for Colorado against Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove.

Trent Grisham kicked off the scoring in the second with a long gapper double to right that scored Nomar Mazara. Austin Nola followed it up with another gapper, a single to left center to score Grisham and the Padres led 2-0 after two.

Manny Machado joined in on the fun with a solo homer–his 10th of the season–to left in the third and the Padres led 3-0 after three.

The Padres threatened again in the fourth and Jake Cronenwroth capitalized with a double to right that scored two and the Padres led 5-0 after four.

Luke Voit hit a long double to right in the sixth that scored Cronenworth. Ha-Seong Kim hit a blooping double to right that scored Voit and the Padres led 7-0 after six.

Jurickson Profar added on with a triple down the third base line that scored Nola. Cronenworth hit a sac lineout to first that scored Profar and the Padres left the Rockies in the dust with a 9-0 win.

UP NEXT

Game two tomorrow is at 1:10 p.m. Ryan Feltner starts for the Rockies against Mike Clevinger.

