ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES DOWN REDBIRDS IN GAME ONE

By Liz Alper

September 20, 2022 (San Diego) - After a decent road trip, the Padres returned home and took a break from the NL West for a bit with three games against the Cardinals.  Adam Wainwright started game one tonight for St. Louis against Mike Clevinger.

Jake Cronenworth started things off with a two-RBI single in the first that scored two and the Padres led 2-0 after one.

 

Ha-Seong Kim added on with a solo homer in the fourth and the Padres led 3-0 after four.

 

Manny Machado singled in the fifth to score José Azocar and the Padres led 4-0 after five.

 

Juan Soto added another in the seventh with a single that scored Jurickson Profar and the Padres coasted to an easy 5-0 win in game one.

 

UP NEXT 

 

Game two tomorrow is at 6:40 p.m.  Miles Mikolas starts for St. Louis against Blake Snell.


