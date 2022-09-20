ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES DOWN REDBIRDS IN GAME ONE

By Liz Alper

Photo: honoring Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols before the game. Via @padres on Twitter

September 20, 2022 (San Diego) - After a decent road trip, the Padres returned home and took a break from the NL West for a bit with three games against the Cardinals. Adam Wainwright started game one tonight for St. Louis against Mike Clevinger.

Jake Cronenworth started things off with a two-RBI single in the first that scored two and the Padres led 2-0 after one.

Ha-Seong Kim added on with a solo homer in the fourth and the Padres led 3-0 after four.

Manny Machado singled in the fifth to score José Azocar and the Padres led 4-0 after five.

Juan Soto added another in the seventh with a single that scored Jurickson Profar and the Padres coasted to an easy 5-0 win in game one.

UP NEXT

Game two tomorrow is at 6:40 p.m. Miles Mikolas starts for St. Louis against Blake Snell.