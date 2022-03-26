ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES DRAW AGAIN WITH CUBS

By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

March 26, 2022 (Peoria, Ariz.) - The Padres are finally winning and tying games, so today, they went back to Peoria and hosted the Cubs. Drew Smyly started for Chicago against Ryan Weathers.

It was a game of leap frog. The Cubs started the scoring in the second with Michael Hermosillo’s RBI double and the Cubs led 1-0 after two.

José Azocar scored in the third to tie the game at one after three.

In the fourth, Yan Gomes hit a solo homer, which was countered in the home half of the fourth by Luke Voit’s solo homer and we were tied after four. And it remained tied to give the Padres their second draw of spring, 2-2.

UP NEXT

The Padres stay home and host the Guardians again tomorrow. First pitch is at 1:10 p.m. Triston McKenzie starts for Cleveland against Yu Darvish.

TRANSACTIONS