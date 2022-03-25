ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES DRAW WITH DODGERS

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Austin Nola hit the first home run of the night. Via @padres on Twitter

March 25, 2022 (Glendale, Ariz.) - The Padres finally won a game in spring, the first win in their last four games. But tonight, they’re getting their first look at the Dodgers this season. Nick Martinez got the start against Julio Urias for L.A.

Austin Nola started the scoring with a two-run blast in the first to give the Padres a 2-0 lead.

New Dodger Freddie Freeman hit a solo homer of his own in the home half of the first and the Padres led 2-1 after one.

Jorge Alfaro hit another homer this spring in the second and the Padres led 3-1 after two.

All was well until the sixth when Will Smith (the baseball player) mashed a two-run homer to tie the game at three after six.

But the Padres broke the game wide open in the eighth with a two-run double to center by Jose Azocar to give the Padres a 5-3 lead.

But in the home half of the eighth, Devin Mann blasted a towering two-run bomb to left and we were tied again after eight. And since it’s spring, a tie was good enough and the Padres took their first draw of spring, 5-5.

UP NEXT

The Padres go back to Peoria tomorrow and host the Cubs. First pitch is at 1:10 p.m. Drew Smyly starts for Chicago against Ryan Weathers.

TRANSACTIONS