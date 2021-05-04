ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES DROP ANOTHER SLOW MOVING CONTEST

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

May 4, 2021 (San Diego) - The Padres won a boring game last night in which no one scored until the seventh inning and it was only two runs. Now that fans are allowed back at Petco Park, they looked to make it more exciting tonight against Mitch Keller for Pittsburgh. Dinelson Lamet was tapped as the Padres’ starter this afternoon.

Tonight, the tie was broken earlier than the seventh and not by the Padres. In the third, Bryan Reynolds doubled up the middle to score Adam Frazier and the Pirates led 1-0 after three.

The Bucs added one more in the sixth when Erik Gonzalez scored on error to give the Bucs a 2-0 lead after six.

The Padres started a small rally in the seventh with a single up the middle that scored Wil Myers and the Padres cut the lead in half, but in another slow game, it was the Pirates who raised the Jolly Roger, winning 2-1 and evening the series at one game apiece. The Padres fall to 17-14 and third in the NL West.

UP NEXT

Game three is tomorrow night at 5:10 p.m. J.T. Brubaker starts for Pittsburgh against Yu Darvish.

TRANSACTIONS