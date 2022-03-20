ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES DROP ANOTHER SPRING GAME

By Liz Alper

Photo: Trent Grisham via @padres on Twitter

March 20, 2022 (Phoenix) - After taking their first loss of 2022, the Padres headed to Phoenix to try their luck against another NL Central team, the Brewers. Chris Paddack started against Freddy Peralta for Milwaukee.

The Brewers took the lead first on Keston Huira’s solo homer to right in the second, giving Milwaukee a 1-0 lead after two.

Jace Peterson added on with a smooth two-run homer to right in the fourth. That was followed immediately by Mike Brosseau’s fly ball solo homer to center and the Brew Crew led 4-0 after four.

Hiura added to his stats for the day with a single in the fifth that scored Christian Yelich and former Padre Hunter Renfroe and the Brewers led 6-0 after five.

The Padres finally got on the board in the sixth with Trent Grisham’s single in the sixth that scored Taylor Kohwley. Milwaukee still led 6-1 after six.

In the eighth, the Padres crept closer with Luis Liberato’s single that scored Aderlin Rodríguez. The Brewers led 6-2 after eight.

C.J. Abrams hit a consolation solo homer in the ninth, but the Padres dropped their second straight game 6-3.

UP NEXT

The Padres will see the Rockies for the first time tomorrow. First pitch is at 1:10 p.m. The game will be one of mlb.tv’s free games of the day. A pitcher to be named will start for Colorado against Yu Darvish.

