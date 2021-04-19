ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES DROP GAME ONE TO BREWERS

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Joe Musgrove hit a career high 13,000 strikeous in tonight's loss. Via @padres on Twitter

April 19, 2021 (San Diego) - With the Dodgers gone, the Padres felt a huge sense of relief. Now it was time for a relaxing series against the Brewers. Brandon Woodruff started tonight’s game one for Milwaukee against Grossmont High alum and Padres sole no-hitter owner Joe Musgrove.

The Padres got to Woodruff early; Jurickson Profar forced him into a leadoff walk in the first, Jake Cronenworth singled and Fernando Tatis Jr. scored Profar with a sac groundout and the Padres led 1-0 after one.

But the Brewers tied it up in the third on a line drive solo home run by Luis Urias to the game at one after three.

The Brewers then jumped ahead on Billy McKinney’s solo homer to right in the fifth and the Brew Crew took a 2-1 lead after five.

The Brew extended their lead in the eighth with Tyrone Taylor’s solo homer to straightaway center and the Brewers took game one from the Padres with a 3-1 win. The Padres fall to 10-8.

UP NEXT