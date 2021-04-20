ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES DROP SERIES TO BREWERS

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

April 20, 2021 (San Diego) - Last night’s game was sorely needed uneventful boringness after that Dodgers series, but it was still a loss. The Padres tried again tonight in game two against the Brewers. Corbin Burnes started for Milwaukee against Chris Paddack.

The onslaught from the Brewers started in the third with Billy McKinney’s solo homer to center. Travis Shaw doubled on a line drive to right that scored two and Omar Narvaez singled to left to score another two and that, along with a Jace Peterson homer in the ninth, was all the Brewers needed to take game two and the series from the Padres with a 6-0 win. The Padres fall to 10-9.

UP NEXT