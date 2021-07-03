ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES DROP THIRD STRAIGHT

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Manny Machado hit a two-run homer in the first to give the Padres a short-lived lead. Via @padres on Twitter

July 3, 2021 (Philadelphia) - The Padres were walked off last night in the 10th on Brad Miller’s double. They tried again today on Fourth of July Eve with Yu Darvish on the mound against Zach Eflin for the Phillies.

After a two-hour rain delay, we were underway and Manny Machado celebrated with a two-run home run to straightaway center in the first to give the Padres a 2-0 lead after one. It was home run number 13 on the season for number 13.

Bryce Harper cut the lead to one in the second with a sky high homer to right that hit the video board. Rhys Hoskins followed it up with another solo homer, this time to left and the Phillies tied the game at two after two innings.

The Phillies broke the tie in the sixth with Harper’s sac fly to right that scored J.T. Realmuto. Hoskins doubled to left to score Andrew McCutchen and the Phillies cruised to an easy 4-2 win to take the series. The Padres fall to 49-36.

UP NEXT