ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES DROP YET ANOTHER

By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

March 22, 2022 (Goodyear, Ariz.) - The Padres figured they might as well take a trip to Goodyear to face the newly minted Guardians since they can’t win anywhere else. Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove started against Zack Plesac for Cleveland.

The Guardians, feeling brand new with their new name, took advantage quickly. Yu Chang doubled in the second to score Oscar Mercado, Andres Gimenez singled to score him and Cleveland took a 2-0 lead after two.

Chang singled again in the fourth to score Mercado and the Guardians took a 3-0 lead after four.

Jose Ramírez added two on a huge crack of the bat in the fifth; the ball left the park to right and the Guardians led 5-0 after five.

The Guardians’ last run came in the sixth on Korey Holland’s single that scored Chang. Cleveland led 6-0 after six. The Padres got one run in the seventh, but it was too late; they suffered another loss as Cleveland took it 6-1.

UP NEXT

The Padres head back to Peoria tomorrow to host the Angels. First pitch is at 1:10 p.m. and the game will be one of mlb.tv’s free games of the day. José Suarez will start for Los Angeles against MacKenzie Gore.

TRANSACTIONS