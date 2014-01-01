ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES DUMP METS EASY

Printer-friendly version
By Liz Alper
Photo via @padres on Twitter
July 23 , 2022 (San Diego) - The Padres started the second half nicely last night with a win in New York. They tried to take game two tonight with Blake Snell on the mound against Chris Bassitt for the Mets.
We had a great pitchers duel until the sixth when Manny Machado lined a two-run homer to left that got out of the yard in a hurry and the Padres led 2-0 after six.
The lone Mets run was on a J.D. Davis single in the ninth. The Padres took the series with a 2-1 win.
UP NEXT
Game three is tomorrow night at 4:08 p.m. and will be on ESPN only. Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove starts against Carlos Carrasco for New York.
TRANSACTIONS
- Wil Myers on rehab in El Paso
- Padres sign free agent OF Wyatt Ulrich to minor league contract
