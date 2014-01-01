ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES DUMP METS EASY

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

July 23 , 2022 (San Diego) - The Padres started the second half nicely last night with a win in New York. They tried to take game two tonight with Blake Snell on the mound against Chris Bassitt for the Mets.

We had a great pitchers duel until the sixth when Manny Machado lined a two-run homer to left that got out of the yard in a hurry and the Padres led 2-0 after six.

The lone Mets run was on a J.D. Davis single in the ninth. The Padres took the series with a 2-1 win.

UP NEXT

Game three is tomorrow night at 4:08 p.m. and will be on ESPN only. Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove starts against Carlos Carrasco for New York.

