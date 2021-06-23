ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES EEK OUT SWEEP

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Victor Caratini gave the Padres two go-aheads tonight. Via @padres on Twitter

June 23, 2021 (San Diego) - The Padress held off the Dodgers last night. They looked to complete the sweep tonight against Trevor Bauer for L.A. against Grossmont High alum and Padres sole no-hitter owner Joe Msugrove.

Jake Cronenworth continued his home run dominance with a solo home run to right in the first. Manny Machado added on right after with a towering solo homer of his own to left and the Padres jumped out to a 2-0 lead after one.

The Dodgers rallied in the fourth with (the other) Will Smith’s RBI single that scored Max Muncy. Classic Padres’ing allowed the Dodgers to tie the game; Fernando Tatis Jr.’s throw to first on an attempted double play bounced off of Musgrove’s glove, allowing Cody Bellinger to score and earning Tatis Jr. a throwing error. We were tied at two after four.

The Padres reclaimed the lead in the seventh when Victor Caratini launched a solo homer to right and the Padres led 3-2 after seven.

But holding a lead for three innings was apparently too much to ask as Justin Turner singled on a ground ball to right to score Muncy and kick Emilio Pagan out. Tim Hill replaced him and got the Friars out of the inning, but we were tied at three after seven.

But thankfully, in the eighth, the Padres loaded the bases and Trent Grisham walked to score Cronenworth. Caratini hit a line drive sac fly to right to score Machado and the Padres were able to squeeze out a sweep with a 5-3 win and move to 43-32.

UP NEXT