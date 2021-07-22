ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES ESCAPE FISH'S NET IN GAME TWO

By Liz Alper
 
Photo:  Miami native Manny Machado via @padres on Twitter 
 
July 22, 2021 (Miami) - The Padres FINALLY got to play baseball yesterday and they won!  Now it was time for game two.  Grossmont High alum and Padres sole no-hitter owner Joe Musgrove started against Zach Thompson for Miami.

Tommy Pham kicked things off with his 11th homer of the year, a line drive to right center in the first.  Manny Machado hit a sac groundout, allowing Jake Cronenworth to score and the Padres led 2-0 after one.

 
Trent Grisham added another run in the second with a single that scored Musgrove and the Padres led 3-0.
 
Adam Duvall put the Marlins on the board in the home half of the second with a solo homer and the Padres led 3-1 after two.
 
The Marlins got closer with Jesus Aguilar’s double in the third to score Isan Diaz.  The Padres kept a 3-2 lead after three.
 
Wil Myers added some insurance in the eighth with a fielder’s choice.  The ball got past Sandy Leon at home, allowing two runs to score and the Padres were successful in taking a 5-2 lead to the end to win game two of the series and move to 
 
UP NEXT 
 
Game three tomorrow is an hour earlier at 3:10 p.m.  Ryan Weathers starts against a pitcher to be named for the Marlins.
 
TRANSACTIONS
 
  • Every Padres draft pick except for Gage Jump, Gabriel Rincones Jr. and Chase Burns has agreed to signing terms
 

