ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES EVEN SERIES

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Honoring Latino players before the game. Via @padres on Twitter

October 1, 2022 (San Diego) - The Padres kick off the last few days of the season still hungry for that Wild Card spot. Tonight was game two against the White Sox with Dylan Cease on the mound for Chicago against Mike Clevinger.

The South Siders jumped out in front in the first with a homer by Elvis Andrus, but Juan Soto quickly tied it with a solo homer of his own in the home half and we were tied at one after one.

Jake Cronenworth broke the tie in the sixth with a two-run line-drive homer to right. After Joe Kelly replaced Cease, Austin Nola hit a line drive RBI single to right that scored Brandon Drury and the Padres led 4-1 after six.

Manny Machado hit a solo homer in the seventh and the Padres led 5-1 after seven.

Andrus singled in the eighth to score A.J. Pollock and kick Clevinger out. Nick Martinez replaced him and completed the game and the Padres evened the series with a 5-2 win.

UP NEXT

The rubber game is tomorrow at 1:10 p.m. Lance Lynn starts for Chicago against Blake Snell.

TRANSACTIONS