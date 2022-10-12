ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES EVEN SERIES AT ONE APIECE

By Liz Alper
 
Photo via @padres on Twitter
 
October 12, 2022 (Los Angeles) - The Padres gave a valiant effort last night, but still took a game one loss to the Dodgers.  They tried again tonight and the pitching matchup was a lot more exciting in Yu Darvish vs. Clayton Kershaw for the Dodgers.

Manny Machado hit a solo homer in the first, but of course, Freddie Freeman hit a homer of his own in the home half of the first and we were tied at one after one.

 
The two teams played leap frog.  Max Muncy hit a solo homer that was countered by Machado’s homer and Juan Soto scoring.  Trea Turner hit a solo homer in the third to tie the game at three after three.
 
Jurickson Profar singled in the sixth to score Jake Cronenworth and the Padres led 4-3 after six.
 
Cronenworth hit a solo homer in the eighth and the Padres evened the series at one game apiece with a 5-3 win.
 
UP NEXT
 
The Padres return home for Friday’s game three at 5:37 p.m. on FS1.  A pitcher to be named starts for L.A. against Blake Snell.
 

