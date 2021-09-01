ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES FAIL TO COMPLETE SWEEP; GO BACK TO LOSING

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Trent Grisham via @padres on Twitter

September 1, 2021 (Phoenix) - The Padres kicked off September with a 71-62 record in third place in the NL West. They’ve also taken two out of three from the Dbacks and looked to complete the sweep today with Yu Darvish on the mound against Luke Weaver for the Dbacks.

It was only fun for two days. Today was all Diamondbacks. Starting in the third, Pavin Smith doubled to score Ketel Marte. Smith then scored on a wild pitch. Next came Josh VanMeter’s two-run homer, followed by Nick Ahmed’s single that scored Jake McCarthy. Josh Rojas singled to score Ahmed and a big inning gave the Dbacks a 6-0 lead after three.

Trent Grisham put the Padres on the board with a homer to right in the sixth. The Dbacks led 6-1 after six.

The Padres tried to get back into it with Wil Myers’ two-run homer in the seventh, but that was all they’d get; the rest was all Diamondbacks.

With the bases loaded in the eighth, VanMeter walked to score Marte and Daulton Varsho grounded into a double play to score Smith and the Dbacks ran away with this one 8-3 to avoid the sweep. The Padres fall to 71-63.

UP NEXT

The Padres head home and get tomorrow off and prepare to host Houston for the weekend. Game one Friday is at 7:10 p.m. Jose Urquidy starts for the Astros against Jake Arrieta.

