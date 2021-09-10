ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES FALL TO DODGERS IN GAME ONE

By Liz Alper
 
Photo:  Wil Myers via @padres on Twitter 
 
September 10, 2021 (Los Angeles) - After dealing with the Angels at home, the Padres started a very long road trip, starting in L.A. against the other L.A. team, the Dodgers.  Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove started against Julio Urias for the Dodgers.

The Dodgers got the upper hand on a crushed two-run homer to right by Max Muncy in the third and L.A. led 2-0 after three.

 
Chris Taylor hit a deep sac fly to left in the fourth to score Will Smith (the baseball player) and the Dodgers coasted to a 3-0 win in the opener.  The Padres fall to 74-66.
 
UP NEXT
 
Game two tomorrow night is an hour earlier at 6:10 p.m.  Chris Paddack starts against Walker Buehler for L.A.
 
TRANSACTIONS
 
  • Jake Cronenworth exited tonight’s game after being hit by pitch on the hand
  • Javy Guerra sent on rehab assignment to ACL Padres
 

