ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES FINALLY GET ONE ON NATIONALS

By Liz Alper

Photo: Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove via @padres on Twitter

August 20, 2022 (San Diego) - The Nationals have gotten two over the Padres in late innings. They still had two more chances to split, starting tonight against Josiah Gray for Washington against Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove on his bobblehead night.

The Nats got ahead early with Lane Thomas’ solo homer in the second and Washington led 1-0 after two.

After the Padres left nine men on base, Josh Bell saved the day in the fifth with a deep knock to right center for his first home run as a Padre and we were tied at one after five.

Juan Soto gave the Padres the go-ahead with a solo homer in the seventh to deep center and the Padres finally prevailed over the Nats with a 2-1 win.

UP NEXT

The rubber game is tomorrow at 1:10 p.m. Patrick Corbin starts for Washington against Sean Manaea.

