ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES FINALLY GET ONE ON NATIONALS

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this
By Liz Alper
 
Photo:  Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove via @padres on Twitter
 
August 20, 2022 (San Diego) - The Nationals have gotten two over the Padres in late innings.  They still had two more chances to split, starting tonight against Josiah Gray for Washington against Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove on his bobblehead night.

The Nats got ahead early with Lane Thomas’ solo homer in the second and Washington led 1-0 after two.
 
After the Padres left nine men on base, Josh Bell saved the day in the fifth with a deep knock to right center for his first home run as a Padre and we were tied at one after five.
 
Juan Soto gave the Padres the go-ahead with a solo homer in the seventh to deep center and the Padres finally prevailed over the Nats with a 2-1 win.
 
UP NEXT
 
The rubber game is tomorrow at 1:10 p.m.  Patrick Corbin starts for Washington against Sean Manaea.
 
TRANSACTIONS
 
  • Nomar Mazara designated for assignment
  • Jose Azocar recalled from El Paso
 

Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon