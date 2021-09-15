ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES FINALLY GET A WIN

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jurickson Profar via @padres on Twitter

September 15, 2021 (San Francisco) - The Padres have dropped two straight to the Giants, but they had a chance to salvage the last two, starting with tonight’s game three. Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove started against Dominic Leone for San Fran.

Finally, the Padres got the upper hand first as Adam Frazier doubled in the first to score two and the Padres led 2-0 after one.

Manny Machado added on with a double of his own in the second that scored Trent Grisham. Eric Hosmer added on with a single to right that scored two and the Padres led 5-0.

The Giants got on the board in the home half of the second when Evan Longoria’s line drive to right just missed Jurickson Profar scored Brandon Crawford and the Padres led 5-1 after two.

Thairo Estrada jacked a rocket solo homer to left in the third and the Padres led 5-2 after three.

The Giants inched closer in the sixth with a solo home run to center by Kris Bryant and the Padres led 5-3 after six.

Profar atoned for his earlier fielding mistake in the seventh with a line-drive two-run homer to left and the Padres led 7-3.

Still, the Giants kept trying to fight back with homers as Steven Duggar hit a towering solo homer to right in the bottom of the seventh. Another homer came just inside the right field foul pole from Brandon Belt. The Padres led 7-5 after seven.

Grisham hit a sac fly for insurance in the ninth that scored Frazier. Wil Myers grounded a single into left that scored Austin Nola and the Padres led 9-5.

The Giants tried to start a rally in the bottom of the ninth, with Buster Posey looping a single to center that scored Belt, but the Padres finally prevailed and took game three 9-6 and move to 75-70.

UP NEXT

The finale is a matinee tomorrow at 12:45 p.m. A pitcher to be named starts against Kevin Gausman for the orange and black.

