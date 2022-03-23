ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES FINALLY WIN

By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

March 23, 2022 (Peoria, Ariz.) - It’s only spring training, but…. never mind. The Padres played the Angels today. José Suarez started for L.A. against MacKenzie Gore.

Don’t look now, but the Padres actually won today. It wasn’t by much, but they won. Jorge Alfaro homered in the fifth and Manny Machado singled to score Nomar Mazara and the Padres led 2-0 after five. Alfaro grounded out in the sixth to score Adrian Rodríguez and the Padres won 3-0 after losing their last four.

UP NEXT

The Padres finally get a day off tomorrow before heading to Glendale on Friday to get their first look at the Dodgers. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m. Nick Martinez starts against a pitcher to be named for the Dodgers. The game will not be televised.

TRANSACTIONS