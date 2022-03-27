ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES FINALLY WIN

By Liz Alper

Photo:  Wil Myers via @padres on Twitter

 

March 27, 2022 (Peoria, Ariz.) - The Padres hosted the Guardians again today after two straight draws in two days.  Zach Plesac started for Cleveland against Yu Darvish.

The Padres finally got off to a hot start.  Jake Cronenworth and Wil Myers both hit solo homers in the first and Eric Hosmer scored on a pickoff error to first and the Padres led 3-0 after one.

 

Oscar Mercado hit a solo homer of his own in the fourth, but in the home half, the Padres took over.  Nomar Mazara hit a sac fly that scored Jurickson Profar and Eguy Rosario singled to score Ha-Seong Kim and the Padres took a 5-1 lead to the house.

 

UP NEXT

 

The Padres start a road trip, starting with a visit back to Glendale to face the White Sox tomorrow.  First pitch is at 1:05 p.m.  Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove will start against Lance Lynn for Chicago.

 

TRANSACTIONS

 

  • Assignments:  Carlos Rodríguez, Robert Gasser

