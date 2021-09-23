ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES FINALLY WIN WILD BACK AND FORTH AGAINST GIANTS

By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

September 23, 2021 (San Diego) - Ever feel like you have an amazing night that somehow still ends up terrible? That was last night for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. hit his 40th home run last night, but the Padres still lost. Today was just about avoiding another sweep. Logan Webb started for San Francisco against Yu Darvish.

The Padres finally got the upper hand in the series, loading the bases in the first. Jurickson Profar was hit by a pitch, allowing Adam Frazier to score from third. Trent Grisham hit a sac fly to allow Fernando Tatis Jr. to score. Ha-Seong Kim singled to score Eric Hosmer and Victor Caratini singled to score Profar and the Padres jumped out to a 4-0 lead after one.

The Giants clawed their way back in the second, cutting the lead with Mike Yastrzemski’s two-run homer. The Padres still led 4-2 after two.

Padres’ing took the lead away in the sixth; Austin Slater’s three-run homer to left catapulted the Giants to the lead, 5-4.

Luckily, Grisham saved the day in the bottom of the sixth with a long solo homer to right, Kim gave the Padres the lead again with a solo homer just over the center field wall and the Friars regained the lead, 6-5 after six.

The Giants tied the game in the seventh with Tommy La Stella’s double that scored Wilmer Flores. With that, we were headed to extras.

Extra innings didn’t last long, however, because in the 10th, Caratini walked it off with a single that scored Profar and the Padres finally, finally walked it off with a 7-6 win. They move to 77-75,

UP NEXT





The Padres will play one and a half games tomorrow. The first will be a continuation of a rain-suspended game in Atlanta on July 19 in which the Padres are ahead 5-4 in the bottom of the fifth. They’ll then play a brand new full game against the Braves at 7:10 p.m. Max Fried will start against a pitcher to be named for in that game.