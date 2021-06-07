ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES GET BACK ON WINNING TRACK IN GAME ONE AGAINST CUBS

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

June 7, 2021 (San Diego) - The Padres succeeded in splitting with the Mets and now greeted the Cubs once again. Adbert Alzolay starts for Chicago against Ryan Weathers.

The Padres got started right away, loading the bases in the first. Eric Hosmer hit a sac groundout to score Tommy Pham. But Alzolay stayed strong and the Padres led 1-0 after one.

The Padres threatened again in the second and Manny Machado hit a sac fly to score Victor Caratini and the Pads led 2-0 after two.

Brain O’Grady added more in the third with a two-run homer to center and the Padres led 4-0 after three.

It didn’t take long for the Cubs to rally, though. In the fourth, they loaded the bases with no outs and Jake Marisnick was able to beat the throw to first and Hosmer couldn’t make the catch from Weathers, allowing two runs to score. Next, Sergio Alcantara hit a sac fly to left to score Patrick Wisdom, but the Padres kept a narrow 4-3 lead after four.

The Padres were able to add some padding in the sixth on Tommy Pham’s grounder into a fielder’s choice that scored Caratini. Machado hit a sac fly to left to score Ha-Seong Kim and the Padres led 6-3 after six.

Ian Happ hit a solo homer to center in the seventh, but the Padres maintained on defense and led 6-4 after seven.

Machado helped pad the lead again with a solo homer to right in the eighth. Hosmer grounded an RBI single up the middle to score Jake Cronenworth. O’Grady hit a long double to right to score Hosmer and the Padres took a 9-4 win to the house to take game one and move to 37-25.

UP NEXT

Game two is tomorrow at 7:10 p.m. Zach Davies will start for the Cubs against Dinelson Lamet.

