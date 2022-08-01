ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES GET EASY GAME ONE WIN

Printer-friendly version
By Liz Alper
Photo via @padres on Twitter
August 1, 2022 (San Diego) - The Padres kicked off August in second place in the NL West, 12 games behind the Dodgers. They also kicked it off back in NL West play with five games against the Rockies. Antonio Senzatela started tonight’s game one for Colorado against Mike Clevinger.
Jurickson Profar started the scoring with a solo homer in the first. Wil Myers hit a sac groundout to score Manny Machado. Nomar Mazara singled to score Jake Cronenworth and the Padres led 3-0 after one.
The Rockies got on the board in the sixth with a sac fly by Brendan Rodgers in the sixth to score Jose Iglesias. The Padres led 3-1 after six.
Trent Grisham added more with a homer to left in the seventh and the Padres pulled off a 4-1 win in game one.
UP NEXT
The Padres and Rockies will play a doubleheader tomorrow with games at 1:10 p.m. and 7:10 p.m.
TRANSACTIONS
- Padres sign draft picks Henry Martinez, Spence Coffman, Tyler Robertson, Nick Vogt, Austin Krob, Jackson Smeltz, Andrew Vail, Griffin Doersching, Thomas Balboni Jr., Dylan Lesko, Adam Mazur, Lamar King Jr., Robby Snelling, Henry Williams, Dylan Nedved, Nathan Martorella, Isaiah Lowe
- Padres sign free agents RHP Matt Boswell, RHP David Morgan, RHP Braden Nett, RHP Jared Kollar, SS Chase Valentine, RHP Will Geerdes, C Kaden Hollow, RHP Cole Paplham, RHP Devin Ortiz and RHP Ian Koenig to minor league contracts
- Wil Myers activated from 10-day IL
- Nick Martinez activated from paternity list
- Brewers trade LHP Josh Hader to Padres in exchange for Taylor Rogers, Dinelson Lamet, Esteury Ruiz and Robert Gasser
- Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove signs extension
