ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES GET LUCKY AND SPLIT SERIES

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

July 26, 2022 (Detroit) - The Padres tried again tonight in Detroit after last night’s embarrassment. Mike Clevinger started against SDSU alum Garrett Hill for the Tigers.

This time, the Padres got the upper hand. Luke Voit doubled in the third to score two and Jorge Alfaro doubled to score Voit and the Friars led 3-0 after three.

Jeimer Candelario brought the Tigers to within one with a two-run blast in the seventh, but the Padres held to a 3-2 win after seven.

The game looked sealed, but in the ninth, the Tigers fought to get men on base and Riley Greene scored Willi Castro with a single to right and we were tied at three and going to extras.

Luckily, in the 10th, the Padres wasted no time loading the bases and Voit was hit by a pitch, allowing Jurickson Profar to score from third. James Foley was brought in to pitch and gave up a two-RBI single to right to Alfaro. Candelario doubled in the home half to score Javy Baez, but the Padres got lucky and split the series with a 6-4 win.

UP NEXT

Stream tomorrow’s game at work; it’s at 10:10 a.m. and can also be seen on MLB Network. Yu Darvish starts against Tarik Skubal for Detroit.

