ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES HEAD INTO ALL-STAR BREAK WITH LOSS

By Liz Alper

Photo: Jake Cronenworth via @padres on Twitter

July 11, 2021 (San Diego) - The Padres had a lackluster game last night, but today they were ready to try and take the last series before the All-Star break today. Jon Gray started for Colorado against Ryan Weathers.

In the first, the Padres loaded the bases and Victor Caratini grounded out to cause a double play that Trent Grisham scored on to give the Friars a 1-0 lead after one.

C.J. Cron tied the game in the fourth with his 12th home run of the year, a solo shot to right and we were tied at one after four.

The Rockies eventually took the lead in the seventh with a solo homer to right center from Chris Owings to kick Craig Stammen out of the game. He was replaced by Tim Hill, who got out of the inning, but the Rockies were able to take the series with another run from Garrett Hampson in the ninth for an easy 3-1 win. The Padres fall to 53-40.

UP NEXT

Be sure to watch the Padres in the All-Star Game on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.! The actual Padres will return in Washington on Friday. First pitch against the Nationals is at 4:05 p.m. and it is Friday’s mlb.tv free game of the day. The pitchers are yet to be named for both teams. In the meantime, make sure you pay attention to ECM Sports' coverage of the Padres in the MLB Draft.

TRANSACTIONS