ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES HOLD OFF GIANTS FOR SERIES WIN

By Liz Alper
 
Photo:  Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove shone again, going seven innings and striking out four.  Via @padres on Twitter
 
May 21, 2022 (San Francisco) - The Padres came away with a great extra innings win last night.  They tried for a game two matinee win today with Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove on the mound against Carlos Rodon for the Giants.

Manny Machado kicked things off with a homer to center in the third and the Padres led 1-0 after three.

 
The Padres added some insurance in the sixth with Trent Grisham’s sac bunt that scored Luke Voit from third and the Friars led 2-0 after six.
 
Wilmer Flores narrowed the gap in the eighth with a solo blast to left, but the Padres staved off the Giants with a 2-1 win to take the series.
 
UP NEXT
 
The rubber game and last game of the road trip is tomorrow at 1:05 p.m.  MacKenzie Gore starts against Alex Wood for San Francisco.
 

