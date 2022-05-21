ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES HOLD OFF GIANTS FOR SERIES WIN

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove shone again, going seven innings and striking out four. Via @padres on Twitter

May 21, 2022 (San Francisco) - The Padres came away with a great extra innings win last night. They tried for a game two matinee win today with Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove on the mound against Carlos Rodon for the Giants.

Manny Machado kicked things off with a homer to center in the third and the Padres led 1-0 after three.

The Padres added some insurance in the sixth with Trent Grisham’s sac bunt that scored Luke Voit from third and the Friars led 2-0 after six.

Wilmer Flores narrowed the gap in the eighth with a solo blast to left, but the Padres staved off the Giants with a 2-1 win to take the series.

