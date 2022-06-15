ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES JAZZ IT UP ON WILD NIGHT IN CHICAGO

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

June 15, 2022 (Chicago) - The Padres staged an epic come-from-behind win last night. They tried to take the series against the Cubs for good tonight with Ryan Weathers on the mound against Caleb Kilian for the Cubs.

The Padres struck first in the first with a single to left by Manny Machado to score Jake Cronenworth. Machado scored on a fielder’s choice and the Padres led 2-0 after one.

But Padres’ing allowed the Cubs to load the bases in the second. Weathers walked Jonathan Villar, allowing Frank Schwindel to score from third. P.J. Higgins walked to score Yan Gomes and Christopher Morel singled to left to score two and the Cubs struck for four runs to take a 4-2 lead after two.

The Padres got one back in the fourth with a ground ball single to left from Jurickson Profar that scored Ha-Seong Kim. They then regained the lead on Cronenworth’s double to left center that scored two and the Padres led 5-4 after four.

Nomar Mazara gave the Padres some breathing room in the fifth with a short, looping single to short center. After a sac fly from Trent Grisham that scored Kim, Machado blasted a two-run homer to left and the Padres led 11-4 after five.

Morel stopped the bleeding for the Cubs with a solo homer to left in the sixth and the Padres led 11-5 after six.

The Padres kept going. In the seventh, Machado singled to score Profar. Luke Voit hit a sharp line drive RBI single to left. Eric Hosmer grounded out to score Machado and Jorge Alfaro blasted a two-run homer to right and the Padres jumped out to a 16-5 lead after seven.

Voit added a dagger homer in the ninth to straightaway center. Sergio Alcantara and Grisham added another apiece on RBI singles and the Padres destroyed the Cubs with a 19-5 win to take the series on an amazing night that included Machado’s 1,500th career hit.

UP NEXT

The rubber match is tomorrow morning at 11:20 a.m. Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove starts against Matt Swarmer for the Cubs.

TRANSACTIONS