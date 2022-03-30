ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES KEEP BREWERS DOWN

By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

March 30, 2022 (Peoria, Ariz.) - The Padres return to Peoria with their tails between their legs after getting shell-shocked by the Giants yesterday to host the Brewers. Freddy Peralta started for Milwaukee against Nick Martinez.

This time, the Padres got the upper hand. Starting in the second, Matt Beaty hit a solo homer to give the Friars a 1-0 lead.

In the third, Manny Machado emerged and hit a two-run bomb and the Padres led 3-0 after three.

The Padres added one more in the sixth with Trent Grisham’s single that scored Austin Nola and the Friars led 4-0 after six.

Weston Wilson RBI tripled and scored in the seventh to put the Brewers on the board. But that’s all they’d get as the Padres took this one 4-2.

UP NEXT

The Padres go back to Scottsdale tomorrow to get their first look at the Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 1:10 p.m. Blake Snell starts against Luke Weaver for Arizona.

