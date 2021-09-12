ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES LEAVE L.A. CRUSHED

By Liz Alper

Photo: Fernando Tatis Jr. via @padres on Twitter

September 12, 2021 (Los Angeles) - The Padres have dropped two straight to the rival Dodgers, so today was just a fun exhibition game to see if they could take one. Blake Snell started against Max Scherzer for the Dodgers.

It was scoreless until the fourth when Corey Seager launched a solo homer to center and the Dodgers led 1-0 after four.

Mookie Betts added on with a solo homer of his own in the fifth and the Dodgers led 2-0 after five.

Max Muncy added more with a double in the seventh that scored Gavin Lux and Justin Turner capped it off with a three-run blast and the Dodgers led 6-0 after seven.

They weren’t done yet. With the bases loaded in the eighth, Betts was hit by a pitch and took his base, which scored Will Smith (the baseball player). Muncy hit a sac fly that scored Cody Bellinger and the Dodgers pummeled the Padres for the 8-0 sweep. The Padres fall to 74-67.

UP NEXT

The Padres travel further north for part two of their road trip, four games against the Giants. Game one is Monday at 6:45 p.m. and will be MLB.tv’s free game of the day. The pitchers are to be announced for both teams.





