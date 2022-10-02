ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES LOSE, BUT CLINCH POSTSEASON BERTH

By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

October 2, 2022 (San Diego) - The Padres wrapped up their last interleague series with the White Sox today, within one win of clinching a postseason berth. Lance Lynn started for Chicago against Blake Snell.

We were scoreless until the sixth when Elvis Andrus hit a solo homer. Adam Engel singled in the seventh to score Andrew Vaughn and Ha-Seong Kim homered in the bottom of the seventh and the White Sox took the series 2-1. Despite this, the Padres clinch a postseason berth by way of the Brewers’ loss earlier today.

UP NEXT

The Padres go back to the NL West for the last series of 2022 in the Giants. Game one tomorrow is at 6:40 p.m. John Brebbia starts for San Francisco against Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove.