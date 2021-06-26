ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES LOSE CONTROL OF GAME TWO

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Ha-Seong Kim via @padres on Twitter

June 26, 2021 (San Diego) - Fernando Tatis Jr. had a phenomenal night last night, hitting three homers. But the Padres still had two more games to go against the Dbacks. Merrill Kelly started tonight’s game one for Arizona against Dinelson Lamet.

The Diamondbacks kicked things off in the first with Eduardo Escobar’s double that scored Josh Reddick and Arizona led 1-0 after one.

The Snakes added on with Christian Walker’s solo bomb to right in the second and the Dbacks led 2-0 after three.

Arizona added on in a big way in the third with Escobar’s two-run homer to left and the Dbacks led 4-0 after three.

The Dbacks threatened again in the fourth and Christian Walker scored on a sac groundout. Josh Rojas singled to center to drive in another run and Arizona led 6-0 after four.

More came in the sixth with Reddick’s lined RBI single to right that scored Stephen Vogt. Escobar followed that up with another RBI single looped to left to score Kelly and the Dbacks led 8-0 after six.

The snakes added the final touches in the eighth with a Rojas single that scored Vogt. A sac groundout scored Nick Ahmed and the Dbacks reached double digits, up 10-0 after eight.

Tommy Pham scored the Padres’ only run on an RBI single in the ninth that scored Webster Rivas, but the Diamondbacks ran away with this one with a 10-1 win. The Padres fall to 46-32 and third in the NL West.

UP NEXT

The rubber match is tomorrow at 1:10 p.m. Zac Gallen starts for Arizona against Yu Darvish.

