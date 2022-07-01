ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES LOSE DESPITE 12 KS BY SNELL

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: despite the loss, Blake Snell was impressive, striking out 12. Via @padres on Twitter

July 1, 2022 (Los Angeles) - The Padres kick off July second in the NL West and battling the first place team. It’s not going so well since they lost last night. They tried again tonight with Blake Snell on the mound against Tony Gonsolin for L.A.

Snell was rolling along with three strikeouts until the second when Max Muncy skied a homer to right and the Dodgers led 1-0 after two.

The Padres were stonewalled for a while until the fifth when Trent Grisham launched a monster solo homer to right, just inside the foul pole and we were tied at one after five.

After a solid performance from Snell, Craig Stammen came in in the sixth and gave up a deep solo homer to Cody Bellinger and the Dodgers led 2-1 after six.

Freddie Freeman hit an RBI double through the gap in left to score Trea Turner in the seventh that ended Stammen’s night. Tim Hill came in and got the final strikeout of Max Muncy, but the Dodgers led 3-1 after seven.

Bellinger added one more with a sac fly to deep right in the eighth that scored Chris Taylor. Austin Barnes hit a sac groundout that scored Trayce Thompson and the Dodgers took two games in a row with a 5-1 win.

UP NEXT

Game three is tomorrow at 4:15 p.m. and will be on Fox only. Yu Darvish starts against Tyler Anderson for L.A.

TRANSACTIONS