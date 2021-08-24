ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES LOSE....AGAIN

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Only Padre Who Cared Jurickson Profar's two-run homer in the eighth was the only bright spot tonight. Via @padres on Twitter

August 24, 2021 (San Diego) - The Padres have been falling on their faces against everyone. Might as well play the second-place team in the NL West, right? Julio Urias started tonight’s game one for the Dodgers against Pierce Johnson.

And of course, the Padres got off to not so great a start against their division rival. Will Smith (the baseball player) hit a homer to straightaway center in the second and the Dodgers led 1-0 after two.

A.J. Pollock added insurance with a two-RBI single in the seventh and the Dodgers led 3-0 after seven.

Justin Turner and Corey Seager hit sac flies in the eighth to score Trea Turner and Max Muncy, respectively and the Dodgers led 5-0.

Tonight, it was Jurickson Profar’s turn to play the role of Only Padre Who Cared. He blasted a line drive two-run home run to left, but the Dodgers prevailed in game one with a 5-2 victory. The Padres fall to 68-59 and have now lost 10 of their last 12 games.

UP NEXT

Game two is tomorrow night at 7:10 p.m. and will also be on ESPN as well as FSSD. Walker Buehler starts for L.A. against Blake Snell.

TRANSACTIONS