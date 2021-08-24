ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES LOSE....AGAIN

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this
By Liz Alper
 
Photo:  Only Padre Who Cared Jurickson Profar's two-run homer in the eighth was the only bright spot tonight.  Via @padres on Twitter 
 
August 24, 2021 (San Diego) - The Padres have been falling on their faces against everyone.  Might as well play the second-place team in the NL West, right?  Julio Urias started tonight’s game one for the Dodgers against Pierce Johnson.

And of course, the Padres got off to not so great a start against their division rival.  Will Smith (the baseball player) hit a homer to straightaway center in the second and the Dodgers led 1-0 after two.

 
A.J. Pollock added insurance with a two-RBI single in the seventh and the Dodgers led 3-0 after seven.
 
Justin Turner and Corey Seager hit sac flies in the eighth to score Trea Turner and Max Muncy, respectively and the Dodgers led 5-0.
 
Tonight, it was Jurickson Profar’s turn to play the role of Only Padre Who Cared.  He blasted a line drive two-run home run to left, but the Dodgers prevailed in game one with a 5-2 victory.  The Padres fall to 68-59 and have now lost 10 of their last 12 games.
 
UP NEXT
 
Game two is tomorrow night at 7:10 p.m. and will also be on ESPN as well as FSSD.  Walker Buehler starts for L.A. against Blake Snell.
 
TRANSACTIONS
 
  • Pitching coach Larry Rothschild dismissed.  Ben Fritz will serve as interim pitching coach for remainder of season
  • Miguel Diaz optioned to El Paso
  • Daniel Camarena recalled from El Paso
 

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon