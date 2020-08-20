ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES MAKE MAJOR LEAGUE HISTORY, SWEEP RANGERS

By Liz Alper

Photo: Eric Hosmer hit the Padres' fourth grand slam in four consecutive games, an MLB first. Via @padres on Twitter

August 20, 2020 (San Diego) - After a huge walk-off win last night thanks to Manny Machado, the Padres looked to sweep the series against the Rangers tonight. Kyle Gibson started for Texas against Dinelson Lamet.

The Padres got off to a hot start again in the first when Wil Myers hit a grounder that bounced off of Todd Frazier’s glove. Machado scored from second to give the Padres a 1-0 lead after one.

But in the fifth, it was the Rangers’ turn to work the home run ball as Jose Trevino knocked a two-run homer to left to make it 2-1 Rangers.

But guess what? Remember the three grand slams in three games? Eric Hosmer stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth and gave the Padres their fourth grand slam in four consecutive games, the first team to do it in major league history. With one swing of the bat, the Padres led 5-2 after five.

Much like Harry’s euphoria at Gryffindor winning the Quidditch House Cup in Prisoner of Azkaban, the excitement was short-lived. In the seventh with the bases loaded, Danny Santana tripled to center, the ball going off of Trent Grisham’s glove. It cleared three bases and tied the game and kicked Michael Baez out of the game.

The Rangers reclaimed the lead in the eighth with a single by Trevino that scored Joey Gallo to give the Rangers a 6-5 lead.

But in the bottom of the eighth, SDSU alum Ty France launched a solo homer to left that tied the game. Austin Hedges followed it up with a rocket to high left field that left the yard for back to back home runs and the Padres took the 7-6 lead again.

Of course that didn’t last; in the ninth, Nick Solak hit a line drive solo homer to right to re-tie the game at seven. For the second night in a row, we were headed to extra innings.

The Padres must have been touched by an angel tonight because in the 10th, Jake Cronenworth singled to center. The ball was bobbled, allowing Myers to score from second and give the Padres a well=deserved 8-7 win, their second consecutive walk-off, and a four-game series sweep. The Padres jump up to second place in the NL West with a 14-12 record.

UP NEXT

The Padres will continue interleague play when the Astros come to town for the weekend. Game one tomorrow night is at 6:10 p.m. Lance McCullers Jr. starts for Houston against Garrett Richards.

