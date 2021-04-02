ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES MOVE TO 2-0 ON GOOD FRIDAY NIGHT

By Liz Alper

Photo: Eric Hosmer continued his fiery start to the season with three RBIs on the night. Via @padres on Twitter

April 2, 2021 (San Diego) - After a wild back and forth Opening Day yesterday that the Padres eventually won 8-7, both teams were back in action tonight for game two. Merrill Kelly started for Arizona against Blake Snell.

The Padres loaded the bases in the second and Jurickson Profar hit a sac fly line drive to right to score Eric Hosmer and the Padres led 1-0 after two.

The Friars threatened more in the third with two runners on. Hosmer launched his second home run in as many days with a two-run blast to right and the Padres led 3-0 after three.

Ketel Marte finally got the snakes on the board in the seventh with a two-run blast just over the left field wall and suddenly, the Padres’ lead was cut to one, 3-2.

Hosmer continued his hot start to the season in the home half of the seventh with a chopped grounder into left to score Tommy Pham and the Padres took a 4-2 win to secure game two and go 2-0 on the season. They’re in first in the NL West. Mark Melancon picks up his second save in as many games.

UP NEXT

The Dbacks and Padres will play game three tomorrow night at 5:40 p.m. Caleb Smith will start for Arizona against Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove.