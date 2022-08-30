ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES NARROWLY ESCAPE WITH SERIES WIN

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

August 30, 2022 (San Francisco) - The Padres narrowly avoided giving up the first game of the series against the Giants after taking a huge lead early on. Tonight they tried to take the series with Blake Snell on the mound against Alex Webb for San Francisco.

We were scoreless until the sixth when Josh Bell cracked a single to center to score Manny Machado and the Padres led 1-0 after six.

Trent Grisham added on in the seventh with a golfed two-run homer to left. Machado lined a double to right center that scored Jurickson Profar and the Padres led 4-0 after seven.

Thairo Estrada got the Giants on the board in the eighth with a single, beating out a throw to first and scoring Joc Pederson, but the Padres still led 4-1 after eight.

Pederson struck again in the ninth with a two-run blast into the river in right, but the Padres escaped again with a 4-3 lead to take the series.

