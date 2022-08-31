ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES NARROWLY GET SWEEP IN THE BAY

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: the Grossmont High alum was epic today, going six and two-thirds innings with 11 strikeouts. Via @padres on Twitter

August 31, 2022 (San Francisco) - The Padres have narrowly taken two out of three from the Giants, but they haven’t been easy. Today, they looked for an easier win with Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove on the mound against Alex Wood for San Francisco.

We were deadlocked until the fourth when Manny Machado hit a line drive single to left that scored Ha-Seong Kim and the Padres led 1-0 after four.

The Padres added on in the fifth with Luis Campusano’s ground ball single to left that scored Wil Myers and Wood’s day was done. He was replaced by Zack Littell, who immediately gave up a ground rule double to Machado that scored two and the Padres led 4-0 after five.

More came in the sixth on Jake Cronenworth’s sac fly to left that scored Brandon Drury. Austin Wymns got the Giants on the board in the home half with a double to left that scored Luis Gonzalez and the Padres still led 5-1 after six.

The Giants crept closer in the seventh when Thairo Estrada beat out a throw to first, allowing Wilmer Flores to score. Gonzalez grounded to left to score Joc Pederson, but the Padres still led 5-3 after seven after Adrian Morejon finished the inning.

Pederson brought San Fran to within one in the eighth with a single to shallow center that scored Austin Slater, kicking Morejon out and bringing in Luis Garcia and the Padres held on narrowly (again) for a 5-4 win and the series sweep.

UP NEXT