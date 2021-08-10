ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES NET CLOSE WIN AGAINST FISH IN GAME TWO

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Jake Cronenworth via @padres on Twitter

August 10, 2021 (San Diego) - The Padres cruised to an 8-3 victory last night over the Marlins. They hoped to do the same tonight in game two. Braxton Garrett started for Miami against Craig Stammen.

Lewis Brinson started things again with an RBI single to right in the first to score Jesus Aguilar. Jorge Alfaro lined a double to left to score two and the Marlins led 3-0.

Jake Cronenworth helped the Padres a little in the home half of the first with a double to right to score Manny Machado. Austin Nola got the Pads to within one with a double up the middle to score Cronenworth. The Marlins kept a 3-2 lead after one.

Miguel Rojas gave the Marlins some padding in the second with a single up the middle that scored Magneuris Sierra and the Fish led 4-2.

The Padres stayed close though, as Wil Myers scored in the home half of the second and the Marlins led 4-3 after two.

The Padres eventually broke through in the fourth, loading the bases. A wild pitch thrown by Garrett allowed Eric Hosmer to score from third to tie the game. The Pads got the go-ahead run when Tommy Pham hit a fielder’s choice, allowing Myers to score when the throw to the plate was way off and Garrett exited the game. Steven Okert replaced him and got the last two outs, but the Padres took a 5-4 lead after four.

All was well until the seventh when Rojas tied the game on a lined double along the right field line that scored Sierra and Matt Strahm was kicked out. Pierce Johnson replaced him and got the last out, but we were tied at five.

No sweat off Nola’s back; he singled to left in the home half of the seventh to score Adam Frazier and the Padres squeaked out a 6-5 win to take the series. They move to 66-49.

