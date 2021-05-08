ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES' OFFENSE STALLS AGAIN

By Liz Alper
 
Photo via @padres on Twitter
 
May 8, 2021 (San Francisco) - Last night’s loss was tough, especially after a great come-from-behind, but the Padres tried again against the Giants tonight.  Grossmont High alum and Padres sole no-hitter owner Joe Musgrove started against Kevin Gausman for the Giants.

The Giants kicked things off in fashion again with a three-run bomb to right by Brandon Crawford in the second and the Giants led 3-0 after two.

 
The Padres finally got on the board in the fifth with an Austin Nola sac groundout that scored Jake Cronenworth and the Padres trailed 3-1.
 
Brandon Belt launched a solo homer over the right field wall in the home half of the fifth to extend the Giants’ lead to 4-1 after five.
 
Austin Slater added on with an RBI single in the sixth and the Giants led 5-1 after six.
 
The same guy added two more on a two-run blast to left in the eighth and the Giants left the Padres in the dust again, taking the series with a 7-1 win.  The Padres fall to 18-16.
 
UP NEXT
 
The rubber match is tomorrow at 1:05 p.m.  A pitcher yet to be named will start against Johnny Cueto for San Francisco.
 
TRANSACTION NEWS
  • Keone Kela placed on the 10-Day IL (right forearm strain)
  • Miguel Diaz recalled from Triple-A El Paso

