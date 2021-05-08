By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

May 8, 2021 (San Francisco) - Last night’s loss was tough, especially after a great come-from-behind, but the Padres tried again against the Giants tonight. Grossmont High alum and Padres sole no-hitter owner Joe Musgrove started against Kevin Gausman for the Giants.

The Giants kicked things off in fashion again with a three-run bomb to right by Brandon Crawford in the second and the Giants led 3-0 after two.

The Padres finally got on the board in the fifth with an Austin Nola sac groundout that scored Jake Cronenworth and the Padres trailed 3-1.

Brandon Belt launched a solo homer over the right field wall in the home half of the fifth to extend the Giants’ lead to 4-1 after five.

Austin Slater added on with an RBI single in the sixth and the Giants led 5-1 after six.

The same guy added two more on a two-run blast to left in the eighth and the Giants left the Padres in the dust again, taking the series with a 7-1 win. The Padres fall to 18-16.

UP NEXT

The rubber match is tomorrow at 1:05 p.m. A pitcher yet to be named will start against Johnny Cueto for San Francisco.

