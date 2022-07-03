ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES RALLY IN NINTH TO SAVE ONE GAME

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

July 3, 2022 (Los Angeles) - The Padres spent their last day in L.A. for the holiday weekend in misery as they tried to salvage one game against the Dodgers. MacKenzie Gore started against Clayton Kershaw for L.A.

Two straight doubles kicked off the scoring for the Dodgers in the first, one by Mookie Betts and the other RBI double from Trea Turner and the Dodgers led 1-0 after one.

All looked lost until the ninth. Luke Voit hit the game-tying RBI with a deep double off the left field wall that scored Jake Cronenworth and Eric Hosmer hit the go-ahaed with a single to left that scored C.J. Abrams. Ha-Seong Kim sealed the deal with a two-run shot to left. Freddie Freeman hit a sac fly to right that scored Betts, but the Padres prevailed, stopped the Dodgers’ threat and saved one game of the series with a 4-2 win.

UP NEXT

The Padres return home for the Fourth for two interleague games against Seattle. Game one tomorrow is at 3:40 p.m. Chris Flexen starts for the Mariners against Sean Manaea.

