ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES RALLY IN NINTH, TIE GAME AND TAKE SERIES IN 11 INNINGS IN LA

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Manny Machado’s RBI single in the ninth tied the game and sent us to extras. Via @padres on Twitter

April 25, 2021 (Los Angeles) - The Dodgers took a game last night, but the Padres looked to take the series today with Grossmont High alum and Padres sole no-hitter owner Joe Musgrove against Dustin May for the Dodgers.

The Dodgers kicked things off in the second, loading the bases. Austin Barnes singled to right to score Max Muncy to give the Dodgers a 1-0 lead after two.

Justin Turner added on in the third with a single to right to score Corey Seager and the Dodgers led 2-0 after three after Musgrove escaped another bases loaded jam.

In the fourth, Fernando Tatis Jr., who is at the center of a bit of controversy after Dodgers fans accused him of peeking at what pitch Trevor Bauer was going to throw during one of his homers last night, didn’t peek this time hit his fifth home run in two and a half games on a fly ball to right center to get the Padres on the board. They still trailed 2-1 after four.

Pinch hitter Sheldon Neuse kicked the sixth inning off with his second career homer off of new pitcher Nick Ramirez to left. Turner hit a sac fly that scored Mookie Betts and Chris Taylor put the nail in the coffin with a three-run bomb to right center to celebrate his return to the starting lineup and the Dodgers led 7-1 after six.

The Padres tried to rally in the seventh with the bases loaded and Victor Caratini’s single into left that scored two, but that was all they got. The Dodgers led 7-3 after seven.

Eric Hosmer tried the rally again with a ground single to right in the eighth that scored Tatis Jr. Manny Machado scored on a fielder’s choice and the Padres got a little closer, cutting the Dodgers’ lead to 7-5.

Trent Grisham started the third Padres rally in the ninth with a single to left that scored Caratini. And Machado provided the equalizer with a single up the middle to score Tatis Jr. and it was a whole new ballgame. We were headed to extra innings. Never a dull moment with these two.

We were deadlocked until the 11th when Eric Hosmer launched a sac fly to left to score Tatis Jr. and the Padres took their first lead of the game. They were able to carry it till the end and win a wild game 8-7 and take the series 3-1. They also move to 13-11.

UP NEXT

The Padres finally get a day off ( and after tonight, a well-deserved one) tomorrow before traveling to Arizona on Tuesday for two games against the Diamondbacks. Chris Paddack starts against Merrill Kelly for Arizona.

TRANSACTION NEWS