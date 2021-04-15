ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES REBOUND AND SPLIT AGAINST BUCS

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

April 15, 2021 (Pittsburgh) - The Pirates have now won two games in this series, but the Padres still had a chance to split today on Jackie Robinson Day with Chris Paddack on the mound against Mitch Keller for the Buccos.

The Padres were finally the ones to get things started in the first with Jake Cronenworth’s fourth double of the season that scored Trent Grisham. Next came Manny Machado’s two-run blast to left just inside of the foul pole. Tucupita Marcano followed it up with a sharp RBI double to left to score Eric Hosmer and the Padres jumped out to a big 4-0 lead after one.

The Padres added two more in the second with Hosmer’s two-RBI single to center and the Padres led 6-0.

The Buccos finally got on the board in the home half of the second with an RBI double from Erik Gonzalez down the third base line. But luckily, Paddack got the Pads out of a bases loaded jam and San Diego led 6-1 after two.

More runs were added in the fourth with Cronenworth’s sac fly that scored Grisham and kicked Keller out of the game. Clay Holmes came in and got the last two outs, but the Padres extended their lead to 7-1 after four.

The Pirates got two runs on dumb luck in the fifth when Marcano bobbled a fly ball and the Padres led 7-3 after five.

Machado extended the lead in the sixth with a sac fly to left that scored Jurickson Profar and the Padres were able to complete the split with an 8-3 win and move to 9-5.

