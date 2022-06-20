ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES REBOUND WITH SMOOTH WIN OVER DBACKS

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Yu Darvish via @padres on Twitter

June 20, 2022 (San Diego) - The Padres trudged home with their tails between their legs after getting swept by the Rockies. A tough week lays ahead, starting with this three-game series with the Diamondbacks. Zach Davies started for Arizona tonight against Yu Darvish.

Darvish found himself in trouble immediately in the first after allowing two men on base. Christian Walker hit a deep sac fly to left, allowing Daulton Varsho to score from third, but Jake Cronenworth was able to tie the game in the home half with a solo homer and we were tied at one after one.

Ha-Seong Kim broke the tie with a two-out single up the middle in the second that scored two and the Padres led 3-1 after two.

Trent Grisham added more in the fifth with a homer to left center and that was all the Padres needed to take game one 4-1.

UP NEXT

Game two tomorrow is at 6:40 p.m. and can also be viewed on MLB Network. Zac Gallen starts for Arizona against Sean Manaea.

TRANSACTIONS