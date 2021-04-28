ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES REBOUND TO SPLIT SERIES AGAINST DBACKS

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

April 28, 2021 (Phoenix) - The Padres took a bad hit last night, but tried again today to split the series with Arizona tonight with Ryan Weathers on the mound against Riley Smith for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks got on the board first in the second with Nick Ahmed’s RBI double to left that scored Eduardo Escobar and Arizona led 1-0 after two.

Wyatt Mathisen added on in the fourth with a solo homer to deep left field, his first of the season and the Dbacks led 2-0 after four.

With runners at the corners in the fifth, Ha-Seong Kim finally tied the game for the Padres with a two-RBI single, featuring Victor Caratini scoring all the way from first to kick Smith out of the game. He was replaced by J.B. Bukauskas, who gave up the go-ahead run to Fernando Tatis Jr. who grounded an RBI single into left. Manny Machado launched a three-RBI bases-clearing triple to left to force the third pitching change of the inning. The inning finally ended and the Padres led 6-2 after five.

The Padres weren’t done yet. Jake Cronenworth blasted a solo homer in the sixth to right and the Padres led 7-2.

The Diamondbacks tried to rally in the home half of the sixth with a lined single up the middle that scored Asdrubal Cabrera and kicked Emilio Pagan out of the game. He was replaced by Tim Hill, who got the last outs and the Padres kept a 7-3 lead.

The Padres added more in the eighth on Kim’s ground ball RBI double that scored Profar. Wil Myers, pinch-hitting, hit a grounder to left to score Caratini. Tatis Jr. was robbed of a home run on a great catch by Josh Rojas, but still got a sac fly out of it that scored Kim and the Padres led 10-3 after eight.

Jorge Mateo added two more daggers in the ninth with a two-run blast to left and the Padres rebounded in a big way to win 12-3 and split the series and move to 14-12 and back into third in the NL West.

UP NEXT

The Padres get another day off before heading back to San Diego to host the Giants for the weekend. First pitch on Friday night is at 7:10 p.m. Yu Darvish will start.

TRANSACTION NEWS

Austin Nola reinstated from 10-day IL

Luis Campusano optioned to alternate training site

