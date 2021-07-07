ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES REBOUND TO TAKE GAME TWO

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photos by Cris Rangel

July 7, 2021 (San Diego) - The Padres tried again in game two against the Nationals tonight. Erick Fedde started for Washington against Ryan Weathers.

It was quiet until the fourth. That’s when Wil Myers tore things open with a three-run bomb to right to give the Padres a 3-0 lead after four.

Josh Harrison laughed at that and did the same thing in the fifth, this time to center, to tie the game at three.

The Padres reclaimed the lead with Manny Machado’s single to center in the home half of the fifth that scored Trent Grisham and kicked Fedde out of the game. A pitching change didn’t help as Eric Hosmer singled a grounder to right off of Sam Clay to score Jake Cronenworth. Myers followed it up with a high sac fly to right to score Machado and the Padres struck for three runs to go up 6-3 after five.

Juan Soto inched the Nationals closer with a solo homer to left in the sixth and that was the night for Weathers. The Padres still led 6-4 after six.

Myers added the finishing touch with a double that scored Machado in the seventh and the Padres fought back to take game two 7-4 and move to 51-37.

