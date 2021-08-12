ECM PADRES REPORT: PADRES RECEIVE RUDE WELCOME IN PHOENIX

By Liz Alper

Photo: Jake Cronenworth via @padres on Twitter

August 12, 2021 (Phoenix) - The Padres leave that disgusting loss against Miami in San Diego until next Thursday when they go home. For now, they took a weekend trip to Phoenix for four games against the Diamondbacks. Yu Darvish started tonight’s game one against Matt Peacock for the Dbacks.

Adam Frazier kicked things off in the first with a triple that scored Tommy Pham. Jake Cronenworth drove him in with a line drive single to right and the Padres led 2-0 after one.

But Pavin Smith tied it up on one swing of the bat with a double in the third that scored two. Carson Kelly singled to score Smith and David Peralta capped it off with a two-run homer and the Dbacks took a 5-2 lead after three.

Smith and Kelly teamed up to drive runs in again in the fourth with a two-RBI single for Smith and an RBI double for Kelly and Arizona led 8-2 after four.

Manny Machado seemed to be the only Padre that cared as usual and scored in the sixth and the Dbacks led 8-3 after six.

Josh Rojas put the Snakes in double digits with a single in the seventh that scored two and the Diamondbacks led 10-3 after seven.

Josh VanMeter singled up the middle in the eighth to score Peralta. The Snakes loaded the bases and Tim Hill walked Jake Hager to bring in Christian Walker. He managed to avoid more damage and the Dbacks shocked the Padres upon their arrival in Phoenix with a 12-3 win. The Friars fall to 66-51.

UP NEXT

Game two tomorrow is at 6:40 p.m. A great pitching matchup awaits in Blake Snell against MadBum for the Snakes.

